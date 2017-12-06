Cincy placed on map as a top hipster city in America – but how?

According to some new, yet very unscientific research, Cincinnati has made top ranks on the U.S. Hipster Index.

Cincinnati came in at No. 3. Yes. THIRD.

The Urban Dictionary defines hipsters as, "a subculture of men and women typically in their 20's and 30's that value independent thinking, counter-culture, progressive politics, an appreciation of art and indie-rock, creativity, intelligence, and witty banter."

An abroad moving company, MoveHub, indexed cities across the states using numbers of microbreweries, vegan stores, thrift stores, tattoo parlours and rent demand per 100,000 city residents.

What ranked Cincinnati in the Top 5? FIONA! Sadly, no. It's neither the Bubbles from Rhinegeist or Psychopathy from Mad Tree.

It's... tattoo shops.

According to MoveHub, Cincinnati has the second-highest number of ink palaces per 100,000 residents.

The Queen City followed Salt Lake City and Vancouver, WA.

Now that you've let that sink in... Keep calm and #HipsterOn.

