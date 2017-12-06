Beware of holiday gifts with button batteries that can harm your child

Cincinnati Children's is warning parents about the dangers small button batteries pose to young children.

Button batteries can be found in remote controls, musical greeting cards, blinking toys, headbands, ornaments and children’s books. They can be hazardous and cause injury or death to the children who swallow them

The hospital blog suggests following these tips to limit your children’s access to button batteries:

Identify the items that are in your house and keep them out of your child’s reach.

Lock up loose or spare batteries.

If the button battery is in something that you use and move every day, like a remote, duct tape it. This is not a perfect solution but it will make it more difficult for a young child to get it out.

According to the blog, The National Capital Poison Center states that more than 3,500 people swallow button batteries every year.

