Fairfield woman warns others after her car was stolen while warming up

Sparkle Jones heard about thieves stealing cars that were left unattended to warm up, but she never thought it would happen to her.

On Wednesday morning, she left her car running to warm up and said she only left it on for about 10 minutes. When she came back outside her car was gone. It had been stolen.

"Where's my car... I just want to go to work," Jones said.

She said she just got promoted to manager at her job two days ago - and now she has no ride.

The car the suspect stole was a 2008 Chevy Malibu.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Cincinnati police said 50 to 60 percent of all car thefts In the area are due to drivers leaving keys in the ignition and walking away. Also, it's against the law. Police say don't do it.

"Its just leaving the keys even for a minute or two. I've seen cars taken and they don't know what happened to it. People say, 'I just ran in here for a minute and the car was gone when they came back out.,'" Sgt. Steve Keller with the Blue Ash Police Department said.

Jones said all she wants is her car back so she can provide for her 4-year-old son.

"Look, please... I don't have much - just return my car. I just want to go to work and that's the only means for me to provide for my son," she said.

