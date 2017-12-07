Family: Lachey bar manager shot in face will leave hospital soon - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Family: Lachey bar manager shot in face will leave hospital soon

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Ellie Richardson (Facebook) Ellie Richardson (Facebook)
OVER THE RHINE, OH (FOX19) -

Relatives say the bar manager of Lachey's Bar who was shot in the face outside the business Thanksgiving morning is expected to be released from the hospital soon.

Doctors say Ellie Richardson will need more surgery, but she can continue to recover at home, according to her family's latest Facebook post.

A gunman opened fire on Ellie Richardson after she argued with someone in a van, Cincinnati police have said.

Nick Lachey and Drew Lachey and their pop group "98 Degrees" are holding a Dec. 15 benefit concert for her at the Aronoff.

Proceeds will help Richardson in her recovery.

Tickets are now on sale.

"In a random act of violence on Thanksgiving morning, Ellie Richardson, an employee of Nick and Drew's Lachey's Bar, was shot on a street nearby," reads the ticket sale ad. "She currently is in the hospital, improving and in strong spirits."

