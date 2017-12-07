Fallen sergeant honored in memorial service Friday

Nicholas Handorf at the 2016 ceremony for his brother, fallen Cincinnati Police Sgt. Charles Handorf. (FOX19 NOW/Jennifer Baker)

Cincinnati Police Sgt. Charles F. Handorf was killed in the line of duty 43 years ago Friday.

Each year on the tragic anniversary, his youngest brother, Nicholas Handorf of Bridgetown, pays tribute to him by leading a public memorial service.

Friday's ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. at the old District 3 police station on Warsaw Avenue.

Last year's event drew its biggest turnout yet, especially among Cincinnati police. About 60 attended the brief but poignant service.

Nicholas Handorf always places a wreath at the base of the flagpole for his brother, who was the oldest of 15 children in the family.

Sgt. Charles Handorf, 46, was shot on Dec. 8, 1974, by a recently fired Cincinnati firefighter with mental issues who barricaded himself inside his Sayler Park home, according to the Greater Cincinnati Police Museum.

He was off duty at the time of the run to the home for a domestic disturbance, but he was such a great beat cop and supervisor, he responded anyway to help out.

Sgt. Handorf was supposed to be taking a half a day off to take a trip to Indiana with some friends.

But he returned to duty for what turned out to be his final time.

Sgt. Handorf was with the police department 22 years when he was killed.

He left behind a wife, Joann Handorf, and two daughters from a previous marriage, Jean and Denise Handorf.

