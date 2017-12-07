Sex offender, cousin accused of selling toddler to create child porn

Warning: Details in this story could be disturbing to some.

A Cincinnati woman and Franklin man are accused of selling a 2-year-old toddler and creating child pornography, federal authorities announced Thursday.

Cousins Ciera Richter, 25, and Jason Fletcher, 40, are both facing federal charges.

In May, Fletcher's probation officer found pornography of a female child on one of his phones, according to the U.S. District Attorney's Office.

A search of the phone revealed, among a collection of child pornography, child pornography videos made with the phone, investigators said.

Some of the videos on the phone involve Fletcher, Richter and a 2-year-old, they said. In the videos, Richter helps hold, entertain and position the toddler, while Fletcher records himself sexually abusing the child.

Richter intended to sell the videos, according to the indictment.

“The indictment alleges that Richter provided the toddler to Fletcher with the knowledge that as a consequence of the transfer, the two-year-old would be portrayed in child pornography,” said U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman.

“Offenses like those alleged here are among the most heinous, and most important, that we prosecute. We take seriously our duty and responsibility to keep children safe from those who would prey upon them.”

Glassman would not say where the alleged crimes occurred.

The crimes generally carry a potential sentence of 15 to 30 years in prison.

Fletcher was already a sex offender after being convicted by the state of Ohio of importuning a minor, among other crimes, authorities said.

Under the terms of his probation, he was not to possess pornography of any kind.

"'If we can protect children against this kind of exploitation, we absolutely have a duty to do it. And I hope that when we bring cases like this it will protect other children of being abused in the future," Glassman said.

They are each indicted on one count of conspiracy to produce child pornography and production of child pornography, according to a release from the U.S. District Attorney's Office.

Fletcher faces a potential range of 35 years to life in prison, because he has at least two prior state convictions for crimes involving children, federal officials said.

Richter is also charged with one count of selling a child, which is punishable by a range of 30 years to life in prison.

