Sex offender, cousin accused of selling toddler to create child porn

A Southwest Arkansas sheriff's deputy knew something was amiss when a car with no headlights on drove by about 18 minutes past midnight. But what ultimately was found in that vehicle turned out to be more than one likely would have imagined.Full Story >
A Southwest Arkansas sheriff's deputy knew something was amiss when a car with no headlights on drove by about 18 minutes past midnight. But what ultimately was found in that vehicle turned out to be more than one likely would have imagined.Full Story >
Warning: Details in this story could be disturbing to some.Full Story >
Warning: Details in this story could be disturbing to some.Full Story >
A former priest has been convicted of the 1960 slaying of a South Texas teacher and one-time beauty queen who was a member of the parish he served.Full Story >
A former priest has been convicted of the 1960 slaying of a South Texas teacher and one-time beauty queen who was a member of the parish he served.Full Story >
A shooter killed two classmates at a New Mexico high school Thursday as students hid in their classrooms or in closets.Full Story >
A shooter killed two classmates at a New Mexico high school Thursday as students hid in their classrooms or in closets.Full Story >