Here's where to find sensory-friendly Santa experiences in your area

Autism Speaks is partnering with Cherry Hill Programs this holiday season to provide sensory-friendly Santa experiences to families across the U.S.

All families with children with autism and other special needs can enjoy the time-honored tradition of a visit with Santa, in a more subdued and calm environment.

Sensory-friendly Santa events are free and keepsake photo packages will be available for purchase.

Click or tap here to learn more (you'll need to RSVP to reserve a spot).

OHIO

Dayton Mall, Dayton, OH

Click Here to Reserve Your Spot

Eastgate Mall, Cincinnati, OH

Click Here to Reserve Your Spot

The Mall at Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek, OH

Click Here to Reserve Your Spot

KENTUCKY

Ashland Town Center, Ashland, KY

Click Here to Reserve Your Spot

Fayette Mall, Lexington, KY

Click Here to Reserve Your Spot

INDIANA

Castleton Square Mall, Indianapolis, IN

Click Here to Reserve Your Spot

Fashion Mall at Keystone, Indianapolis, IN

Click Here to Reserve Your Spot

Greenwood Park Mall, Greenwood, IN

Click Here to Reserve Your Spot

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.