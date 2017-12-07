ICE agents arrest 22 in NKY roundup

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested 22 people suspected of living here illegally during a roundup in Northern Kentucky this week.

The two-day operation wrapped up Thursday, confirmed a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security.

“Twenty-two criminal aliens and immigration violators were arrested,” said Nicole Alberico, DHS spokesperson.

Specific details were not provided.

The individuals are expected to be booked into the Boone County Jail, Alberico said.

After taking office, President Donald Trump pledged to take on immigration across the country.

Arrests by have spiked this year compared to 2016, according to federal data released on Tuesday.

