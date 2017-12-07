Crews prep roads early ahead of snow

Road crews are getting ready for the snow on Saturday, but are they moving too soon?

The City of Cincinnati have been laying bring on roads since Wednesday for the expected snowfall Saturday. They started three days before snow will begin falling.

The brine will work at temperatures as low as 15, and current pavement temps are in the mid 20s.

"We just try to do our part. We have a lot of dedicated employees. So when there's any weather that is going to come to this area, we're going to try to do our part to prepare in advance as well as respond when the weather comes," Superintendent Jarrod Bolden said.

If you're worried about the brine no longer being there by Saturday, Bolden said that shouldn't be a problem as long as it stay dry until Saturday.

With a couple of mild winters recently, the city said they have a healthy supply of salt to use this winter.

