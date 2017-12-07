Police: 16 tires slashed on 4 cars at Loveland home

Loveland police are investigating after they said all of the tires of four cars were slashed at a home on Tuscarora Drive.

Neighbors believe it's a direct result of them speaking out against drugs and crime in their neighborhood.

"We would really like to have a little more focus back on our neighborhood because like a lot of neighborhoods in Cincinnati, we are struggling with drug problems in this neighborhood," said a resident of the neighborhood who asked to remain anonymous.

They asked FOX19 NOW to conceal her identity because there is a concern in the neighborhood that this attack was targeted on the family for voicing concerns about on-going issues.

"I think it was absolutely retribution for someone speaking up. So, it's not a surprise," she said.

Now neighbors are looking for answers and change.

"We have a new city council and I'm very hopeful that folks will take a closer look at our neighborhood because of that," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Loveland Police Department.

