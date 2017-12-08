Ohio woman, 10-year-old arrested for package theft

MENTOR, Ohio (AP) - A woman and a 10-year-old boy have been arrested for stealing $1,200 worth of merchandise in packages taken from homes in Ohio.

Police say the duo was arrested Tuesday after someone witnessed the boy taking a package off a porch in Mentor and getting into a car. Officers stopped the car and found 21 packages inside, including marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities say the shipping labels on the packages showed items were taken from other homes in the area.

The 18-year-old woman is facing multiple charges including theft, marijuana possession and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The boy has been referred to juvenile court.

