Free, fun family things to do this holiday season in Cincinnati

Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? Taking your family out to enjoy the holiday season can be expensive, but it doesn’t have to be!

We’ve done the research for you and found some great free things you can do around Cincinnati to celebrate the holidays.

Kids of all ages will enjoy the world’s largest indoor train and holiday displays at EnterTRAINment Junction. The displays are free throughout the month and are located in its Expo Center.

If you’ll be downtown this weekend, you can check out the final Downtown Dazzle of the season. If you’ve never seen it, Santa, his elf and Rudolph rappel down the side of the Huntington Center followed by Rozzi’s fireworks. The show starts at 6:30 p.m.

You can also catch a free horse-drawn carriage ride through the heart of downtown. The rides board at the corner of Fifth and Race Streets.

Or you can head to Washington Park any Saturday before Christmas. Stop by the wish-list station where elves can help you write your list to Santa, then you can give it to the jolly old man himself. Bring your own camera and you can snap a memory of your kids on Santa’s lap.

The Simply Money Point: You can make holiday memories without breaking the bank!

