Six Bengals starters out for Sunday's game

The Bengals have ruled six starters out of Sunday’s game because of injury.

Vontaze Burfict, Dre Kirkpatrick and Joe Mixon are all out after suffering concussions against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Adam Jones (groin), Nick Vigil (ankle) and Shawn Williams (hamstring) were also declared as out after Friday’s practice.

Geno Atkins is considered questionable for the game against the Bears with a toe injury. Darqueze Dennard is also questionable with a knee issue.

The Bengals play the Bears Sunday.

