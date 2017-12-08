CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Baby Jesus stolen from NKY nativity scene

A real-life Grinch is on the loose in northern Kentucky, but this time he didn’t steal Christmas. Instead, he swiped the baby Jesus from a nativity scene.

Lisa Cobble said her family set up Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus in her Hebron front yard shortly after Thanksgiving. The display had been sitting undisturbed until Thursday night when someone stole the baby Jesus figurine from the manger.

The thief was caught on the family’s security camera. The video shows a car stop in front of the home for about a minute before someone in a blue sweatshirt hops out.

The thief takes their time, first lingering near the car for a few seconds before tip-toeing to the nativity scene. 10 seconds later, the unknown person returns to the getaway car with baby Jesus in-tow.

Cobble believes the thief was likely acting on a prank. She said if the person returns the figurine, the family won't ask any questions.

The display is a special family heirloom that once belonged to Cobble’s husband’s grandfather. When he passed away, the Cobbles wanted to carry on his nativity scene tradition.

