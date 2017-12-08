Police: 2 shot in Camp Washington - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Police: 2 shot in Camp Washington

The shooting started in the Family Dollar Parking lot (FOX19 NOW) The shooting started in the Family Dollar Parking lot (FOX19 NOW)
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

Two people were hospitalized following a double shooting in Camp Washington Friday night. 

Witnesses said shots were fired near the Family Dollar on Spring Grove and Burlington Place around 9 p.m. Cincinnati Police then located a male shooting victim in the 3000 block of Hopple Street, just a few blocks away from the Family Dollar store.

The man was shot in the chest and taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to Lt. Steve Saunders. 

The second victim showed up at UC hospital with non-life threatening injuries around 10:30 p.m., police said. 

No arrests have been made. 

