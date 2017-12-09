Kentucky facility added to Superfund cleanup list

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - The Environmental Protection Agency has placed a Kentucky chemical plant on its list of Superfund locations targeted for hazardous waste cleanup.
The Paducah Sun reports that the B.F. Goodrich site in Calvert City is one of 21 sites selected for what the agency on Friday called "immediate and intense attention."
The EPA says the B.F. Goodrich facility manufactures ethylene dichloride, a feedstock for the production of polyvinyl chloride. The agency says chemical waste was discharged to a series of unlined ponds in the flood plain where contaminants migrated into soil, groundwater and the Tennessee River until the 1980s.
Agency officials said the site is also the location of multiple chemical plants that have been operating along the south side of the Tennessee River since the mid-1950s.
Information from: The Paducah Sun, http://www.paducahsun.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
