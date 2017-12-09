Coroner: Boy, 11, is 3rd victim of Kentucky apartment fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A coroner says an 11-year-old boy is the third victim of a fatal apartment fire in Kentucky.
The Courier-Journal reports that the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Kameron Harris was pronounced dead at Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville on Friday. Smoke inhalation was cited as the cause of death.
The fire started at an apartment building on Tuesday night. Officials say 41-year-old Archimeda Riley and 16-year-old Savannah Cooper also died in the fire.
Police say 26-year-old Danesha Peden was arrested Thursday and faces charges including arson and murder. Police said Peden acknowledged pouring gasoline on the house and starting the fire.
Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com
