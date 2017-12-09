National monument eyed in Montana as others reduced by Trump

By MATTHEW BROWN

Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Even as it clashes with American Indians over reductions to national monuments in the Southwest, the Trump administration is engaging with a Montana tribe over the creation of a new monument next to its reservation.

The Blackfeet Indian Tribe has long fought against energy drilling and other development in the 130,000-acre Badger-Two Medicine area, which is sacred to the tribe.

Tribal Chairman Harry Barnes told The Associated Press he sees a "workable solution" in Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's proposal to co-manage the area with the tribe.

Barnes said the tribe is unwilling to surrender treaty rights that allow its members to hunt, fish and gather timber from the Badger-Two Medicine.

The mountainous area was part of the Blackfeet reservation until the 1890s.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.