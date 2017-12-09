Police take children Christmas shopping

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac and Woodlawn Police Officer Cody Faulkner with children at the annual "Shop With a Cop" event at the Westwood Walmart Saturday. (Photo: Cincinnati police)

Police from Cincinnati, Norwood, Woodlawn and other law enforcement agencies helped children buy gifts for the holidays at the annual "Shop With a Cop" event Saturday.

The Greater Cincinnati Police Athletic Association puts on the event annually. Officers donate their time to raise money throughout the year to make sure children in need have a special gift.

This year, police helped about 50 children between the ages of 6-13 shop at the Walmart off Ferguson Road in Westwood.

Organizers say the event is a great way to help officers build connections with youth in the communities they protect and serve.

Other "Shop with a Cop" events took place Saturday in Newport and Middletown.

Officers from accross Hamilton Co. are making a difference in kids holidays today at the annual #shopwithacop at the @Walmart on Ferguson Rd. Thanks to the Cincinnati Police Athletic Association for making this day happen! pic.twitter.com/lElMegUfvw — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) December 9, 2017

