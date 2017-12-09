Police take children Christmas shopping - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Police take children Christmas shopping

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac and Woodlawn Police Officer Cody Faulkner with children at the annual "Shop With a Cop" event at the Westwood Walmart Saturday. (Photo: Cincinnati police) Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac and Woodlawn Police Officer Cody Faulkner with children at the annual "Shop With a Cop" event at the Westwood Walmart Saturday. (Photo: Cincinnati police)
WESTWOOD, OH (FOX19) -

Police from Cincinnati, Norwood, Woodlawn and other law enforcement agencies helped children buy gifts for the holidays at the annual "Shop With a Cop" event Saturday.

The Greater Cincinnati Police Athletic Association puts on the event annually. Officers donate their time to raise money throughout the year to make sure children in need have a special gift.

This year, police helped about 50 children between the ages of 6-13 shop at the Walmart off Ferguson Road in Westwood.

Organizers say the event is a great way to help officers build connections with youth in the communities they protect and serve.

Other "Shop with a Cop" events took place Saturday in Newport and Middletown.

