Death of man at Kentucky Ford plant under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man at a Ford truck plant in Kentucky.
Media outlets report that police responded to Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Officers found emergency personnel and Ford security attempting to save the man.
Louisville police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement that the man died at the scene "as a result of electrical shock."
WAVE-TV reports that the coroner's office identified the man as 41-year-old Ivan Bridgewater, of Seymour, Indiana.
Kelli Felker, the manufacturing and labor communications manager at Ford, said in a statement that Ford is cooperating with the investigation.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
