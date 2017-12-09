Adam Jones will miss rest of season

Bengals cornerback Adam Jones will miss the rest of the season with a groin injury.

Jones intercepted a pass against the Steelers on Monday Night Football, but left the game with the injury and was placed on season ending injured reserve on Saturday.

Jones finished his 11th season in the NFL with 23 tackles and one interception.

The Bengals have a team option for the final year of his contract in 2018. Jones said via Twitter on Saturday: “I’m not done playing football. You’ll sound crazy, lol, just wait. It will come.”

The Bengals are down six starters for Sunday’s game against the Bears. The game is on FOX19 Now with our pregame coverage starting live at Paul Brown Stadium at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.