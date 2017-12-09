Perfect North Slopes open for the season

With the cold temperatures and first snowfall, Perfect North is ready to kick off the season.

The Indiana ski slopes opened for business Saturday and plan to welcome skiers and snowboarders again Sunday.

About half the terrain is in use as the season begins. Perfect North officials say they’re hoping to open more terrain as snowmaking progressing.

Snow tubing is closed.

To check snow status and openings, you can check the snow report on perfectnorth.com

