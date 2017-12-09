Ice, snow cause problems on interstate Saturday

Ice and snow caused problems on roadways across the Tri-State Saturday evening.

Traffic was halted for more than an hour while salt trucks treated both directions of Interstate 275 at the Ohio/Indiana border near Kilby road. The interstate reopened by 6:15 p.m.,

In northern Kentucky, slick roadways caused at least 20 minor crashes on the interstate, according to Boone County dispatchers.

Erlanger police advised motorists to stay off the roadways. Officers were responding to emergency calls first ahead of minor accidents and stuck vehicles, according to Jon Sterling, public information officer for Erlanger PD.

A light dusting of snow combined with below-freezing temperatures caused icy spots on the road Saturday. The snow will move out of the Tri-State by 11 p.m. Saturday night.

