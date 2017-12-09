Bluiett, Xavier crush Colorado

Trevon Bluiett scored 25 points and Xavier beat Colorado 96-69 at Cintas Center.

Bluiett added seven rebounds and three assists and has scored at least 20 points in eight of Xavier’s ten games this season.

J.P. Macura scored all 17 of his points in the first half as Xavier jumped Colorado early and led comfortably throughout.

The Musketeers (9-1) made better than 60 percent of their shots from the field and are currently second in the country in field goal percentage.

It’s Xavier’s 37th consecutive non-conference win at Cintas Center.

