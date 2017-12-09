UC loses in final minutes to Florida

Florida scored the game’s final six points in the last 72 seconds as UC lost to the Gators 66-60 Saturday.



It’s UC’s second straight loss, both against ranked teams, and d rops the Bearcats'’ record to 7-2.



Cane Broome led UC with 15 points off the bench, but the Bearcats committed 21 turnovers and missed six free throws.



Jacob Evans and Jarron Cumberland combined to shoot 8-25 from the field and both missed key shots in the final few minutes.



UC next plays undefeated Mississippi State Tuesday at BB&T Arena.

