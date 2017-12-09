UC loses in final minutes to Florida - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

UC loses in final minutes to Florida

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Florida scored the game’s final six points in the last 72 seconds as UC lost to the Gators 66-60 Saturday.

It’s UC’s second straight loss, both against ranked teams, and drops the Bearcats'’ record to 7-2.

Cane Broome led UC with 15 points off the bench, but the Bearcats committed 21 turnovers and missed six free throws.

Jacob Evans and Jarron Cumberland combined to shoot 8-25 from the field and both missed key shots in the final few minutes.

UC next plays undefeated Mississippi State Tuesday at BB&T Arena. 

