Elder HS teacher hurt in hit-skip while volunteering at school event

The hit-skip happened during a community cleanup event (FOX19 NOW)

A veteran teacher at Elder High School was injured in a hit-skip while volunteering at a school event Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati Police.

A driver hit Mark Klusman at Warsaw and Wilder avenues around 11:20 a.m.

Klusman, a computer science teacher, was leading a community cleanup with students, according to an alumni Facebook page.

He is in the ICU at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the Facebook page reads: "We ask for your prayers immediately."

The extent of his injuries is not known.

Lt. Steve Saunders said officers found the abandoned hit-skip vehicle shortly after the incident.

The driver remains at large.

