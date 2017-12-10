1 dead, 1 hurt in Carthage fire

An elderly man died and his daughter was hurt in an early morning fire at this Carthage house. (FOX19 NOW/Sara Celi)

Cincinnati fire officials and police homicide detectives are investigating after an elderly man and dog died and his daughter was hospitalized in a house fire early Sunday, a fire official said.

Fire crews found the man unconscious on the first floor of a burning home in the 100 block of West 56th Street at 3:40 a.m., said District 3 Fire Chief Rob McWilliams.

They responded to the residence after receiving a report a blind man was trapped inside.

He was suffering from multiple injuries from the fire and taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, McWilliams said.

His condition was so dire, homicide detectives were called earlier this morning to respond to the hospital and fire scene to join the investigation, he said.

A few hours later, fire and police officials said the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Fire crews found his daughter in the house next door with injuries including burns.

"She escaped the fire," McWilliams said.

The woman also was taken to the hospital. Her condition was not available.

Fighting the fire, which extended to the second floor and attic, was made difficult due to extreme hoarding conditions inside the home, McWilliams said.

"They basically were hoarders, top to bottom everywhere," he said.

"It was very full with boxes and clothing and everything they collected over the multiple years they lived there. There were basically just walkways through the rooms. There was a lot of stuff."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

It started in the kitchen and spread throughout the first floor and was extended into the second level when fire crews arrived, McWilliams said.

Damage was set at $80,000 and the home is a total loss, he said.

A Metro bus was sent to the fire scene to provide shelter for fire crews to warm up. With the wind chill, lows are in the teens.

The American Red Cross also set up a canteen and served hot coffee.

