BP robbed at gunpoint in Westwood - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

BP robbed at gunpoint in Westwood

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
FOX19 NOW FOX19 NOW
FOX19 NOW FOX19 NOW
WESTWOOD, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati police are searching for a gunman who held up a Westwood gas station Sunday morning.

The suspect fled BP gas station off Harrison Avenue with an undisclosed amount of cash just before 6:30 a.m.

Police said the business also was robbed a few weeks ago.

They plan to review the store's surveillance video as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly