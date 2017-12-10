At least 2 hurt crash involving Metro bus in Westwood

At least two people were hurt in a crash involving a Metro bus on snowy roads in Westwood Sunday morning, Cincinnati police said.

Police and fire crews responded to the 2300 block of Montana Avenue about 9 a.m.

They found a sport utility vehicle collided into the back of the bus.

The injuries appear to be non-life threatening, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

