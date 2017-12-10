Driver killed in Liberty Township crash

A driver died in a two-vehicle crash in Liberty Township Saturday night, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

First responders were called to an accident with entrapment in the 4200 block of Hamilton Middleton Road about 8:20 p.m. Saturday, sheriff's officials said in a prepared statement.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The person's identity was not released pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of a second vehicle was taken to West Chester Hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded and is handling the crash investigation.

