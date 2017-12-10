Police: Foul play suspected in death of man found burned in parking lot

Foul play is suspected in the death of a man whose body was found burned behind a Fairview building Saturday, Cincinnati police confirmed Sunday.

Homicide detectives, fire officials and the Hamilton County Coroner's Office are all investigating how Curtis Boston, 25, died, police said in a prepared statement.

His burned body was found just before 9:30 p.m. in the rear parking lot of a building off the 2400 block of Central Parkway.

It's not clear yet how he died.

His cause of death is pending the outcome of his autopsy, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cincinnati police's Criminal Investigation Section: 513-352-3542 or Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.

