Marvin Lewis speechless after 'embarrassing' loss to Bears

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis speaks during a news conference following an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Cincinnati. The Bears won 33-7. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

The Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Chicago Bears 33-7 in a lackluster home game described as "embarrassing" by one player.

Head Coach Marvin Lewis was nearly speechless in a post-game press conference, saying he was "at a loss for words" after a what he called a "good week of preparation."

Players were equally disappointed. Carlos Dunlap was overheard saying "embarrassing" as he walked off the field and George Iloka called the game "One of the worst losses since I’ve been here."

"It obviously wasn't good. It's disappointing.">

It was, in fact, the Bengals' worst deficit at Paul Brown Stadium since a 34-3 loss to Baltimore in 2008.

AJ Green: “I? played like s*** today.” — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 10, 2017

The Bengals were without six starting players including cornerbacks Adam Jones and Dre Kirkpatrick and linebackers Vontaze Burfict.

Cincinnati took an early lead in the first quarter when Andy Dalton made a 14-yard touchdown pass to Brandon LaFell. After that, the Bengals defense struggled against the Bears - the last-ranked offensive team in the NFL.

The Bears put in a season-high 482 yards in their first win in five games.

The Bengals play the Vikings (10-2) next week in Minnesota.

Correction. George Iloka refuted this. Said the team was "flat." https://t.co/EZdwoZEldZ — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) December 10, 2017

Only life on the sideline? Joe Mixon walking around trying to fire up guys. #Bengals — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 10, 2017

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.