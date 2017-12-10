Move over, Elf on a Shelf. Hippo on a Grippo is the next hot holiday tradition

The Elf on the Shelf has transformed into a beloved holiday pastime for many families with young children. But a hip new Christmas tradition might be on the horizon.

Behold the Hippo on a Grippo.

The formula is simple: Take a plush toy of Cincinnati's favorite hippopotamus, Fiona, and set it atop the Queen City’s treasured potato chip, Grippo's.

Cincy Shirts jokingly floated the idea in a photo posted on Facebook. Many commenters agreed that a 98-year-old snack food company combined with a famous baby hippo equaled the holiday tradition we all need.

Unfortunately, Hippo on a Grippo is not a real, purchasable item at this time. The plush hippo (and tons of other Fiona swag) is available for purchase at Cincy Shirts, but you’ll have to buy the Grippo chips on your own.

Cincy Shirts says they “wish, hope and dream everyday” about getting a partnership with Grippo's.

Fingers crossed for Christmas 2018.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.