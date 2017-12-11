Police: No suspects at large in Roselawn shooting that left 2 men dead

Two men in their early 20s died a shooting in Roselawn early Monday, Cincinnati police said.

The circumstances of the shooting in the 7100 block of Eastlawn Drive remain under investigation.

Police said they believe no suspects are at large.

They declined to elaborate until they have the outcome of autopsies on the men from the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Demetrius Powell, 22., was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after officers arrived about 1:15 a.m., according to police.

The second man found shot, identified as Derray Kennedy, 20, was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

He pronounced dead shortly after as well, police said.

Officers recovered guns at the scene but declined to elaborate on their connection to the case.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office is assisting Cincinnati police and the coroner's office in the investigation and will review all evidence gathered.

