Trooper applications rise after recruitment policy changes

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police says trooper applications have increased since changes were made to its recruitment policy.

The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer quotes police spokesman Trooper Corey King in a Monday report as saying the number of people applying for trooper positions has risen since the policy was changed to help address a trooper shortage.

The Daily News of Bowling Green reported last month that the agency has over 800 sworn officers, 500 of whom are road troopers. Police recruitment branch commander Lt. Brad Arterburn said the agency is considered fully staffed with 1,070 sworn officers.

The policy change requires applicants have a high school diploma or GED certificate, plus three years of work experience. Previously, applicants needed military or law enforcement experience, or enough college credit hours completed for an associate degree.

Information from: Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, http://www.messenger-inquirer.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.