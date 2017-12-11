Ohio group announces legal pot measure: 'Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol'

Two people have been hospitalized - one with a head injury - after being struck with a table leg in Tyler.Full Story >
Two people have been hospitalized - one with a head injury - after being struck with a table leg in Tyler.Full Story >
A Kailua man is behind bars for allegedly drowning his pet dog then attempting to drown his girlfriend, too.Full Story >
A Kailua man is behind bars for allegedly drowning his pet dog then attempting to drown his girlfriend, too.Full Story >
A 1-year-old baby is safe after an attempted abduction and police chase Monday night, but a police K-9 died trying to apprehend a suspect.Full Story >
A 1-year-old baby is safe after an attempted abduction and police chase Monday night, but a police K-9 died trying to apprehend a suspect.Full Story >
Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.Full Story >
Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.Full Story >
Two thieves used stolen credit cards to pay a skydive center to take a video that investigators later acquired. Police are asking anyone who may recognize the couple to call the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.Full Story >
Two thieves used stolen credit cards to pay a skydive center to take a video that investigators later acquired. Police are asking anyone who may recognize the couple to call the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.Full Story >