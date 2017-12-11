Xavier moves into top 10

The Xavier basketball team is back in the top ten for a third straight season.

The Musketeers jumped to 10th in Monday’s new AP Top 25, jumping three spots after beating Kent State and Colorado. It’s the third straight season Xavier has spent at least one week in the AP top ten.

UC dropped to 25th after losing a second straight game – a 66-60 loss to now 22nd ranked Florida.

Here are the rankings of all teams of local interest:



8. UK



10. Xavier



25. UC



Receiving votes: Louisville

