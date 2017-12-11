Fairfield Jiffy Mart employee shot during robbery dies at UCMC

An area Jiffy Mart employee shot during an early December robbery has died, according to police.

Fairfield police responded to the Jiffy Mart at 5353 Dixie Highway around 10 p.m. on Dec. 4. They said two black men entered the store with at least one firearm, shot an employee, and left with an undetermined amount of money.

Police say the employee, Karunakar Karengle, 53, of Fairfield, died Dec. 8 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 513-896-8200.

