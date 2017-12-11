Cincinnati men plead guilty to conspiracy to sex traffic a child

Two Cincinnati men have pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to sex traffic a child.

In May, Eric Zyn Ho, 25, and Bryan Mathew Otero, 27, conspired to harbor a 14-year-old female and caused her to engage in a commercial sex act, according to authorities. Both defendants were arrested May 4 and remain in custody.

Ho also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to produce child pornography.

Conspiracy to sex traffic children is a crime punishable by up to life in prison. Conspiracy to produce child pornography carries a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison up to 30 years.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.