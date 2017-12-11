Taxi service owner arrested after assaults reported by Miami University students

An Oxford taxi service owner has been arrested on charges of rape and kidnapping.

On Dec. 8 and 9, two female Miami University students reported separate sexual assaults involving the owner of an area taxi service. They said Sherman Jackson, the owner of Sherman's Safe Ride, sexually assaulted them in his vehicle.

Jackson, 38, was arrested on two counts of rape, two charges of kidnapping, and taken to Butler County Jail.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with additional information involving these offenses should contact the Oxford police tip line (513-524-5268) or Crimestoppers (513-352-3040).

