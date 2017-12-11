Simply Money: HP issues fix for keystroke recorder on laptops

HP has issued an updated for laptops and notebooks after a researcher discovered hidden software that was capable of recording every letter a user types.

The security flaws was found pre-installed on hundreds of machines sold by Hewlett Packard (HP).

[Study: 1 in 5 homes hit by "porch pirates"]

That software is something that was supposed to make the keyboard work better, but can also be exploited by hackers to record every keystroke. That includes passwords, account numbers and other sensitive information.

HP has now issued a patch for this flaw. You can access it here.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.