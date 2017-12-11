6'8" power forward from Dartmouth heads to Xavier as graduate transfer

Dartmouth graduate transfer Evan Boudreaux is transferring to play basketball next season at Xavier.

Boudreaux, who averaged 17.5 points and 9.5 rebounds his final season at Dartmouth will have two years of eligibility remaining.

“I want to have the ability to go to the NCAA Tournament,” said Boudreaux, during a phone conversation with FOX19 NOW. “I want to have the ability to play a significant role in that.”

Boudreaux visited campus during the Crosstown Shootout and said he was blown away by the atmosphere of the game.

“What (Xavier) has coming in next year, I feel like I fit really well with the team and will have the opportunity to really contribute," Boudreaux said.

A 6-foot-8 power forward, Boudreaux will help XU soften the blow of losing Sean O’Mara and Kerem Kanter after this season. Boudreaux led Dartmouth in scoring and rebounding each of his two seasons.

He’ll be on campus this coming summer and will be eligible to play starting in the 2018-19 season.

