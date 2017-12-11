Good Samaritan's car stolen while he helped woman shot in face

A bouncer at Lachey’s Bar came to the aid of his co-worker when she was shot in the face outside the OTR restaurant. But while the Good Samaritan helped the shooting victim, someone jumped in his car and drove off.

“I lost everything,” said Keith Anderson, of Westwood. "I had about like $900 of toys for my kids for Christmas. This is the first Christmas that I ever went shopping early so I wouldn't have to worry about shopping late, like I have to worry about can I get this for them, get that. Everything's gone," he said

The carjacking happened early Thanksgiving morning when Anderson was warming up his vehicle near the bar at 12th and Walnut streets. He heard gunshots and rushed to Ellie Richardson’s side.

Anderson spoke with authorities when they arrived at the scene. He was only 30 feet away from his car when he saw someone jump inside and speed away.

Authorities eventually found Anderson’s car, but the Christmas gifts, his laptop and photos of his children were gone.

Cincinnati Police confirmed the carjacking happened around the same time as the shooting. The two crimes are not related, police said.

Due to a heart condition, Anderson says he can only work part-time as a doorman at Lachey's. He says it took him a long time to save up the money to buy gifts for his four kids, all under the age of 13.

The bar posted a YouCaring link on their Facebook page in an attempt to help Anderson recover the items that he lost.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.