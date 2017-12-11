21-year-old woman shot, critically hurt in West Price Hill

A 21-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in West Price Hill Monday night, Cincinnati police said.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Hilsun Place just after 7 p.m., said Lt. Steve Saunders police spokesman.

They found the victim with one gunshot wound.

She was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

No arrests or suspect information was announced while police continue to investigate.

