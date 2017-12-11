Christmas for Kinsley drive aims to collect toys for abandoned, abused children

Drop off locations have been set for the Christmas for Kinsley toy drive.

Kinsley was beaten to death in December 2015. An attorney for the girl's mother, who was sentenced to prison in the case, once said she took responsibility for not removing the girl from a dangerous situation.

The toy drive aims to celebrate Kinsley's legacy by collecting toys for abandoned and abused children.

The drop off locations are:

Studio B

530 E. State St.

Trenton, Ohio 45067

Fox Towing

8701 N. Gilmore Rd.

Fairfield, Ohio 45014

