Kentucky autism center to train first responders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Autism Training Center at University of Louisville is providing training to first responders.

A statement from UofL says the center will teach police officers, firefighters, emergency medical services staff and emergency dispatchers about the special needs of those on the autism spectrum during an emergency. More than 600 employees have already been through the training. Firefighters are expected to complete training by the end of the year and police officers are expected to complete training in 2018.

Heidi Cooley-Cook, who is the family field training coordinator at the center, says it is crucial in urgent situations for first responders to know how to best communicate with those on the autism spectrum.

Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad says the training is a way to better serve the community.

