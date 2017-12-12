Kentucky craft brewers reusing bourbon barrels

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (AP) - A charred oak barrel can only be used once to create bourbon whiskey. But some of Kentucky's craft brewers are proving that used barrels can be put to good use.
Those brewers are partnering with Willett Distillery for a barrel reuse program.
Twenty-five brewers gathered at the Bardstown distillery Monday to collect used barrels for a special barrel-aged beer showcase to be released next summer.
The brewers say beer and bourbon fans will be able to sample the barrel-aged beers at the Kentucky Craft Bash on June 23 at Louisville Waterfront Park's Festival Plaza.
The event will feature 35 Kentucky breweries highlighting more than 90 beers.
Willett master distiller Drew Kulsveen says used bourbon barrels are sought after for aging everything from Scotch to pancake syrup to soy sauce.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers made a major drug bust during a traffic stop in Springdale Tuesday.Full Story >
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers made a major drug bust during a traffic stop in Springdale Tuesday.Full Story >
Police say a driver crashed through a fence, damaging more than 30 headstones at a Department of Veterans Affairs cemetery in southwestern Ohio and then fled the scene.Full Story >
Police say a driver crashed through a fence, damaging more than 30 headstones at a Department of Veterans Affairs cemetery in southwestern Ohio and then fled the scene.Full Story >
Scattered snow showers will return Christmas Eve afternoon on Sunday.Full Story >
Scattered snow showers will return Christmas Eve afternoon on Sunday.Full Story >
A Hillsboro native surprised his father with an early homecoming from his Army station in Fort Hood, Texas.Full Story >
A Hillsboro native surprised his father with an early homecoming from his Army station in Fort Hood, Texas.Full Story >