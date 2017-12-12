Slow morning commute

The morning commute is slower than usual as spotty snow showers move southeast through the Tri-State.

Several minor crashes have been reported since 6 a.m.

The latest is blocking the left lane on southbound Interstate 71 at the Smith Edwards Road exit.

Eastbound U.S. 50 (the Sixth Street Viaduct) is open again at Fifth Street after a crash closed it earlier this morning.

An accident also snarled the west side commute along eastbound Interstate 74 to the northbound I-75 ramp.

In the northern Cincinnati suburbs, we're seeing heavy congestion on Interstate 275 at Loveland-Madeira Road.

That happened quick! All of the sudden snow and sleet really began to pick up here in Kings Mills! @FOX19 @CinciWeather pic.twitter.com/wkXnwdaDgE — Jordan Vilines (@FOX19Jordan) December 12, 2017

Light snow falling 74 and Colerain Ave pic.twitter.com/I8GBoCMYyM — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) December 12, 2017

