VIDEO: Accused 'porch pirate' targets Miami Township home

A 31-year-old man faced a judge Tuesday morning on charges he stole a couple of packages off a Miami Township porch earlier this month.

Daniel Stolz, 31, is held at the Hamilton County jail on one count of theft.

The "porch pirate"removed two packages from the front of a home on Nov 29, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office wrote in court records.

One of the packages contained credit cards. The suspect put $13,000 in charges on the cards, according to the victim.

The incident was captured on video surveillance and shows the suspect go after the packages just moments after two FedEx drivers dropped them on the porch.

Porch pirate refers to a person or persons who steal packages off of unsuspecting homeowners’ porches. It is a growing crime as more people order holiday gifts online.

"Miami Heights and Cleves friends and neighbors: this man is following Fed Ex trucks in the Indian Walk/Bremen Pass neighborhoods and stole three packages off of our porch within minutes of them being delivered," a Facebook post from the victim reads.

"We have reported it and have good surveillance video, but if you recognize this man or the Dodge Ram, please let me know!"

After the images were shared online, a tip came in which led to Stolz' arrest, sheriffs officials wrote in court records.

