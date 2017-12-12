86-year-old missing man found safe - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

86-year-old missing man found safe

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
OAKLEY, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati police have canceled the critical missing alert for an 86-year-old man.

Embry Grandison left Indianspring of Oakley nursing home on Monday night. He was found safe Wednesday, Cincinnati Police said.

